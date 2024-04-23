California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,433,112 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,066 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $272,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,021,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,471,715. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

