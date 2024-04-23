Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 828 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.03. 667,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

