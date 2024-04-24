Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 64,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $766,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 34.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

