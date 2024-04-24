Hartline Investment Corp Buys 1,623 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 35,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in AON by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.83. The stock had a trading volume of 849,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,101. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $284.85 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.53.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.69.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

