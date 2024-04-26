599 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at $17,646,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

