Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 290.9% in April

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $2.26 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

