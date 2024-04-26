Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXI opened at $27.70 on Friday. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

