Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MAXI opened at $27.70 on Friday. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
