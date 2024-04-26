THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Helen Jones Acquires 30,000 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) insider Helen Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($23,344.86).

THG Stock Performance

THG stock opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.23. THG Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55.47 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 118.10 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of £859.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.30) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, THG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 71.17 ($0.88).

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

