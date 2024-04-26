C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $81.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.21.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

