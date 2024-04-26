Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,724,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

