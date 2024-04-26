Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 26th (ALLT, AMNB, BGI, BGSF, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CVCY, DFS, DLNG)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 26th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS). They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

