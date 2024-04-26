Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 26th (ALLT, AMNB, BGI, BGSF, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CVCY, DFS, DLNG)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 26th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS). They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

