Choreo LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $90,722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 445,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,415,000 after buying an additional 360,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $90.76 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

