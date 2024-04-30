Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,753.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 118,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 349,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,999. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

