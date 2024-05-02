Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Susquehanna

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.58.

NYSE GPN opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 58,524 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

