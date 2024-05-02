Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9,310.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.81. 293,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,864. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.