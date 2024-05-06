KeyCorp Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $39.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

DV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE DV traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 356,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,558. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

