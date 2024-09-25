CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of CBRE opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after acquiring an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after buying an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $381,164,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

