Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $52.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

ODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oddity Tech by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 560,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oddity Tech by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODD opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

