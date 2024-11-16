KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $374,390,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,523,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 807,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,444 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $527.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.28. The stock has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.02 and a 52-week high of $544.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,625. The trade was a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

