Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OXLCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

