Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $112.63 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $112.63 million and approximately $185.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001244 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,214,856 coins and its circulating supply is 184,214,424 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.