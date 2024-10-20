Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.75 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.66.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

