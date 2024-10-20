New Century Financial Group LLC Buys 1,821 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

