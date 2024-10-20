PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 115.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $548.50 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00110035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

