The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.8% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE GS traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $516.96. 576,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.70 and a 1-year high of $540.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.93. The company has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

