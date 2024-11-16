Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 999.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 428.5% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Carvana by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $241.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24,127.13 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $259.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average of $149.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total transaction of $46,792,532.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,362,982.76. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $730,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 218,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,484,640. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,627,249 shares of company stock valued at $468,516,322. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.71.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

