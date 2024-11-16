Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,245,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $240.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.08. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $251.56.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

