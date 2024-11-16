Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Sells 8,172 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 8,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $715,867.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,688.80. This trade represents a 27.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lumentum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.85.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
