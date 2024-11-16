FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Home Depot Issued By Wedbush

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $16.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.60. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.06 per share.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $408.25 on Friday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $302.34 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $405.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,819,679,000 after buying an additional 205,954 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,253,952,000 after buying an additional 409,890 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.