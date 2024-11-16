Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 16929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

