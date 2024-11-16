Sen. Tommy Tuberville Sells Off Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) recently sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on October 29th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 8/26/2024.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville’s career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.