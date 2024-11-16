Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $152,100.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,876.62. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Masood Jabbar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $137,550.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $123,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

