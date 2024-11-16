Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.89. 295,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 129,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.
Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Next Technology
Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
