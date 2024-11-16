Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.89. 295,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 129,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Next Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Get Next Technology alerts:

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.