MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARKO stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.46 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Arko’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

