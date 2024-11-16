Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

