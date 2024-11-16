MQS Management LLC Invests $204,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in CarMax by 10.0% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

CarMax Stock Down 0.2 %

CarMax stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

