Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,621,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 487,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.15 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
