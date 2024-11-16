Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,621,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 487,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.15 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.