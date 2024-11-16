Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for Raymond James

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $163.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 3.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

