H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.13. 6,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 29,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

