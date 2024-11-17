H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.13. 6,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 29,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.