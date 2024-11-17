Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.50. 137,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 117,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Legrand alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LGRDY

Legrand Stock Down 2.3 %

Legrand Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

(Get Free Report)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.