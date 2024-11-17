Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.50. 137,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 117,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.
