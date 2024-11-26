Carlson Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 944,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 583,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,412 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 555,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 523,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 36,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. 18,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,111. The stock has a market cap of $420.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $36.20.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

