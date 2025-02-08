Gray Private Wealth LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gray Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 513.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

