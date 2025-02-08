Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.