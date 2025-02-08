Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 438 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,404,000 after buying an additional 1,782,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after acquiring an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after acquiring an additional 852,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 770,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,019,000 after purchasing an additional 540,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.50.

Deere & Company stock opened at $465.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $485.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

