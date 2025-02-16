128 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIS stock opened at $264.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $226.38 and a twelve month high of $280.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

