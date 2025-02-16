Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 5,844 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $681,936.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,618 shares in the company, valued at $60,867,604.42. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $269,173.38.

On Friday, January 31st, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $413,954.44.

On Monday, January 27th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total transaction of $21,836,853.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

