Roxbury Financial LLC Invests $46,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 615,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 307,151 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 245,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 77,947 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,414,000 after buying an additional 3,169,713 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 168,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 78,499 shares during the period.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

