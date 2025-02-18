Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 13,617 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the period. XPO accounts for about 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $32,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 51.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.03 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

