Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SPNS opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

