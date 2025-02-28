Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CAO Sells $1,755,180.60 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Post Stock Down 0.7 %

POST opened at $112.38 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Post by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 1.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

