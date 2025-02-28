Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CAO Sells $1,755,180.60 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Post Stock Down 0.7 %
POST opened at $112.38 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.65.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on POST
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.